Construction work on New Parliament begins

Construction work on the foundation of the New Parliament building officially began on Friday, officials aware of the development said adding that some of the work had already begun on an alternative site to make up for the delay in the construction.

“As we were scheduled to start construction in December but had to put it on hold due to the Supreme Court’s initial stay we began building the blocks for the new building at a site alloted by the government at Kirti Nagar in New Delhi to save time,” a senior government official directly involved in the matter said requesting anonymity.

“It is a process akin to putting Lego blocks together. We were able to make up for the delay on site construction through this process, “ the official added. “Work (at the site itself) began on Friday.” this person added.

Construction work could not start earlier because the government had assured the Supreme Court that no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court took a call on pending pleas on the issue.

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a new Parliament House , describing the event as a milestone in India’s democratic history and asserting that the building will become the symbol of a 21st century nation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India. Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the two-storeyed building amid vedic chants by 12 priests.

The Supreme Court earlier this month gave its nod to the project that includes construction of a new Parliament Building and a common Central Secretariat.

The apex court said that clearance of the Heritage Conservation Committee will be mandatory and the same should be obtained by the project consultant before proceeding with the development work.

The Heritage Conversation Committee headed by the Additional Secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs cleared the Centre’s proposal for the new Parliament building this week.

Tata Projects Limited emerged as the lower bidder for the tender to construct the new Parliament complex by quoting a bid of Rs.861.90 crore when the financial bids for the project opened on September 16 and it was awarded the contract to construct the building on September 29.

The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is slated to be finished by 2024.