Tata Projects Limited emerged as the lower bidder for the tender to construct the new Parliament complex by quoting a bid of Rs.861.90 crore when the financial bids for the project opened on September 16(Bloomberg)
india news

Construction work on New Parliament begins

The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project is slated to be finished by 2024.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:53 AM IST

Construction work on the foundation of the New Parliament building officially began on Friday, officials aware of the development said adding that some of the work had already begun on an alternative site to make up for the delay in the construction.

“As we were scheduled to start construction in December but had to put it on hold due to the Supreme Court’s initial stay we began building the blocks for the new building at a site alloted by the government at Kirti Nagar in New Delhi to save time,” a senior government official directly involved in the matter said requesting anonymity.

“It is a process akin to putting Lego blocks together. We were able to make up for the delay on site construction through this process, “ the official added. “Work (at the site itself) began on Friday.” this person added.

Construction work could not start earlier because the government had assured the Supreme Court that no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court took a call on pending pleas on the issue.

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a new Parliament House , describing the event as a milestone in India’s democratic history and asserting that the building will become the symbol of a 21st century nation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India. Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the two-storeyed building amid vedic chants by 12 priests.

The Supreme Court earlier this month gave its nod to the project that includes construction of a new Parliament Building and a common Central Secretariat.

The apex court said that clearance of the Heritage Conservation Committee will be mandatory and the same should be obtained by the project consultant before proceeding with the development work.

The Heritage Conversation Committee headed by the Additional Secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs cleared the Centre’s proposal for the new Parliament building this week.

Tata Projects Limited emerged as the lower bidder for the tender to construct the new Parliament complex by quoting a bid of Rs.861.90 crore when the financial bids for the project opened on September 16 and it was awarded the contract to construct the building on September 29.

The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is slated to be finished by 2024.

new parliament house tata group supreme court delhi central vista project
According to the journalist, known for anchoring one of the channel’s flagship shows, Left, Right and Centre, she was offered the position of an associate professor of journalism in June last year.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
india news

Journalist Nidhi Razdan says Harvard teaching offer was an online fraud

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Nidhi Razdan said that she has filed a complaint with the Jammu & Kashmir Police cyber cell. “I hope that the police are able to get to the bottom of the attack on me at the earliest,” Razdan said, adding in another post that she was “overwhelmed” by the support she had received on social media.
The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.(PTI)
india news

Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Somnath Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.
Farmers said on Friday, the ninth round of talks also failed with the government and every failed negotiation had only further strengthened their spirit and has fuelled the ongoing agitation.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Will march in strength to Delhi, say farmers

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:27 AM IST
On Thursday, protest at Singhu border continued to be peaceful with farmer groups raising slogans, carrying out marches, cooking and distributing food at langars and delivering speeches. Manmeet Singh, a farmer from Jalandhar said more people known to him have joined the protest since he left home.
During the lockdown in March last year, the victims managed to flee and met his mother. But the accused found out and the boy brutally beaten and raped again.(REUTERS)
india news

Boy made to undergo sex change surgery

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:15 AM IST
The victim was allegedly intoxicated and beaten up. After a few days, he was forced to undergo a sex-change operation. At that time, he was 13 years old. He said he was given hormones to make him look like a girl. The accused repeatedly raped him and pushed him into prostitution.
The officials, according to orders of the administration, are required to address safety concerns of citizens through awareness drives, ongoing door-to-door health surveys and speak over phone with people registered for the vaccination(AP)
india news

Build confidence in Covid vaccines, govt tells districts

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:17 AM IST
This week, the revenue districts have been directed to systematically launch awareness programmes focused on confidence-building and addressing vaccine hesitancy.Starting Saturday, Covid vaccine will be administered to health care workers, their numbers estimated at 300,000 in Delhi.
WhatsApp, through its counsel, had written to the court suggesting that justice Singh should not hear the matter because she appeared as a senior counsel against WhatsApp in a matter in the Supreme Court in 2016.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Delhi HC objects to WhatsApp asking judge not to hear PIL

By Richa banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 AM IST
Justice Pratibha M Singh said the e-mail, which was later withdrawn, was completely unwarranted because she was anyway going to recuse herself from hearing the case filed by lawyer Chaitanya Rohilla, who has contended that WhatsApp’s updated policy violates the individual’s Right to Privacy.
The Congress on Friday vowed to continue their protests till the farm laws are repealed by the Centre
india news

Farm bills have potential but cannot ignore those adversely affected: IMF

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:55 AM IST
There is, however, a need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition to the new system, Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF, said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.
Ex-IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma joined BJP on Thursday.
india news

BJP fields former IAS officer as its candidate for UP MLC elections

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:17 AM IST
On Thursday, former Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service officer Arvind Kumar Sharma had joined the party after taking voluntary retirement from service earlier this week. He was due to retire in July 2022.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Congress won’t relent till Centre repeals ‘black’ laws, says Rahul

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:21 AM IST
“Congress will stand by the farmers in their protest as the three agricultural laws have been passed to destroy them, and help and benefit the big industrialists,” Rahul Gandhi said.
On Friday, elected representatives from the neighbouring villages in Sattari submitted a formal request to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asking him to shift the project elsewhere.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

After protests, Goa CM announces relocation of IIT project from Melaulim

By HT Correspondent, Panaji
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:18 AM IST
The decision caps more than six months of protests largely by the residents of Melaulim village who had refused to concede land and had set up a blockade at the entrance to the site refusing to allow government surveyors to enter the village to demarcate the land.
According to people familiar with the matter, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31.(ANI)
india news

BJP leaders meet Shah over Bengal poll

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Bengal BJP leaders said that Friday’s meeting was held to review the Bengal poll preparedness against the backdrop of the report five central leaders prepared for Shah. Induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress and other parties was also discussed at the meeting, said a BJP leader.
BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to accept all the demands of agitating farmers including repeal of the three farm laws(ANI photo)
india news

Will go it alone in Uttarakhand, UP, says Mayawati

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Mayawati, who turned 65 on Friday, said just like 2007, the BSP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh on its own in 2022. “I have never compromised with principles for the sake of getting power. All BSP workers must unitedly start preparing for these elections,” she said.
The CBI FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, R K Sangwan, who was previous investigating officer of the case, offered and paid a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”(HT PHOTO.)
india news

CBI ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket was running since 2018, finds probe

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The agency has identified bribes worth 55 lakh paid to two of its officers– Deputy Superintendent of Police , R K Rishi ( 30 lakh) and Inspector Kapil Dhankad ( 25 lakh) – in lieu of favours extended to at least three companies.
The Adani group clinched the six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — in a global competitive bid by offering the highest revenue share to the government.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Panel ignored advice on bidder: Officials

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2018 gave “in-principle” approval for leasing out six airports of the state-run Airports Authority of India through the public private partnership appraisal committee.
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
india news

Army displays drone swarming prowess

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 AM IST
The army’s drone swarming capability is under development, though it has been tested for HADR roles, which are largely dropping medicines and essential items. The technology is being developed by the army in partnership with a Bengaluru-based start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies.
