Costly food, higher fuel prices take retail inflation to 3-month high of 5.03%
- Food prices rebounded 3.87% in February against a 1.96% climb in January. High food costs affect poorer households more than affluent ones. The poor tend to spend a higher proportion of their monthly budgets on food.
The consumer price index, a measure of what households pay for everyday items, accelerated to 5.03% in February on the back of costlier food and sharply higher fuel prices, the highest in three months, data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed on Friday.
Retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted range of 4(+/-2) % for eight months in this fiscal. In January, retail prices had risen 4.06%, a 16-month low.
The CPI for February and March will be the last set of inflation data based on the current target range of 4(+/-2)%, also called the ‘acceptable limit of inflation’. After March 2021, the Reserve Bank and the government are set to announce a new band of desirable inflation range.
Data released by the statistic department also showed that the index of industrial production (IIP), a measure of factory output and key barometer of economic activity, shrunk 1.6% in January after rising 2.1% in December, prompting analysts to say that the uptick in manufacturing is yet to be surefooted after devastating shocks in a pandemic year.
Households paid higher prices in key categories, such as food, fuel, healthcare and transport and communication, Friday’s data showed.
Food prices rebounded 3.87% in February against a 1.96% climb in January. High food costs affect poorer households more than affluent ones. The poor tend to spend a higher proportion of their monthly budgets on food.
Vegetable prices fell 6.27% but this was more than offset by sharply rising prices of pulses (12.54%) and oils and fat (20.78%).
Prices of protein items also rose sharply, as eggs and meat inflation stood at 11.13% and 11.14%.
Fuel and light prices rose at 3.53%. Higher oil prices drove inflation in the “transport and communication” category to 11.36% in February compared to 9.32% in January, while shoppers also had to spend higher for clothing and footwear articles, whose inflation was at 4.21% compared to 3.82% in January, the data showed.
People in urban areas paid more for their daily needs, as urban inflation, at 5.96%, exceeded price growth in rural areas, which stood at 4.19%.
Elevated retail prices not just affect consumers but also shrink the Reserve Bank’s room to lower interest rates to boost growth. The economy grew 0.4% in December after two straight quarters of recession.
“Inflation has risen across all three categories – food, fuel, and core – in the pandemic year. Uptick in core inflation, an indicator of underlying demand conditions, during an economic slump is, however, surprising,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist of Crisil Ltd, the ratings firm. Core inflation excludes price rise in volatile components such as food and fuel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox