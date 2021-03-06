Court restrains media from airing Karnataka minister's alleged sex tape
- The order was issued after hearing an injunction suit filed by Ramesh Jarkiholi’s lawyers on Wednesday. The suit had named 68 media houses, channels and others.
A civil and sessions court in Bengaluru on Friday restrained the media from broadcasting or publishing contents of the alleged sex tape involving Karnataka’s former water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.
An unverified video of a man resembling the minister with an unnamed woman has gone viral and had been aired by TV news channels in Karnataka. In a complaint filed with Bengaluru police, social activist Dinesh Kalahalli had claimed that the minister had sought sexual favours from the woman seen in the video. After the footage went viral, Jarkihol resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday.
“The Defendant Nos. 1 to 14, 16 to 68 are hereby restrained by an order of an exparte ad¬ interim injunction from telecasting or publishing or broadcasting or distribution in any form or manner of the contents of the alleged C.D. or any other material, negatively, referring to the Plaintiff leading to defamatory act, his dignity assassination or creating sarcastic views about him in any manner including showing the footages and pictures involving negative spectrum, till the next date of hearing,” read the order.
This order of injunction, however, added that publishing the authenticated and true news, after due verification, without making any defamatory remarks against the plaintiff, will be allowed.
Meanwhile, Dinesh Kalahalli, who had refused to appear before the police citing threat to his life, appeared before Cubbon Park police on Friday. On Thursday, he had informed the police officials that he will appear for questioning only on March 9.
Talking to the media outside the police station, Kalahalli said he is not in touch with the woman in the video. “The investigation is on, they (the police) have said they will file a case as per the procedure following this investigation,” the social activist said.
He reiterated that the video was provided by the woman’s family members. He, however, refused to elaborate on the statement stating the case is currently under investigation. “I have given whatever information I have. Now, the police department should investigate further,” Kalahalli said.
