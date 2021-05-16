Home / India News / Covaxin effective against coronavirus strains found in India, UK
Covaxin is one of the three Covid-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

Covaxin effective against coronavirus strains found in India, UK

These findings are from a study conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology - India Council of Medical Research.
ANI | | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 02:59 PM IST

Vaccination with Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine - Covaxin, has produced neutralising titres (concentration) against all key emerging variants tested, including the B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first identified in India and the United Kingdom, the vaccine manufacturer informed on Sunday.

As per an infographic, a modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 was observed against the B.1.617 variant compared to the vaccine variant (D614G).

It however added that despite this reduction, neutralizing titre levels with B.!.617 remain above levels expected to be protective.

"No difference in neutralization between B.1.1.7 (first found in the UK) and vaccine strain (D614G) was observed," Bharat Biotech added.

These findings are from a study conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology - India Council of Medical Research.

Covaxin is one of the three Covid-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country.

As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 18,22,20,164 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

Story Saved
