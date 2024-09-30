CPI(M) appoints Prakash Karat as interim party coordinator

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the country’s largest left-wing party, has appointed Prakash Karat as interim coordinator following the unexpected death of its general secretary, Sitaram Yechury. Prakash Karat at the central committee meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The Central Committee, meeting in New Delhi, announced on Sunday that Karat will oversee the politburo and central committee until the 24th Party Congress in April 2025 in Madurai.

“This decision was taken due to the sad and sudden demise of the sitting General Secretary of the CPI(M), Comrade Sitaram Yechury,” a party statement said.

A senior leader in the party, who asked not to be named, said there was consensus on Karat’s appointment, citing his three terms as general secretary and presence at Delhi headquarters.

The senior politburo member explained the choice of “coordinator” title, saying that no temporary or acting general secretary could be appointed since the Party Congress is the sole authority to appoint a general secretary. “ We can only have an arrangement based on collective responsibility.”

Yechury’s death on September 12 created an unprecedented leadership vacuum, as he was the first general secretary to die in office.

People in the party suggested West Bengal and Tripura leaders particularly favoured Karat taking a larger role. “He also has wider acceptability among the leaders,” a senior politburo member noted, asking not to be named.