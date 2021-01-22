Cong may consider proposal to hold organisational poll between May 15 and May 30
Congress may consider a proposal to hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30, which could see the election of a new president, party functionaries said on Friday. The party could also hold the internal polls in February, they added.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is meeting on Friday where party chief Sonia delivered opening remarks about the ongoing farm stir and the coronavirus pandemic.
The top executive body of the Congress will debate the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws that were cleared in Parliament in September without review. CWC may ask for a repeal of the laws a day after farmer bodies rejected the government’s proposal to put the laws in abeyance for up to 18 months.
A discussion over the WhatsApp chat leak involving journalist Arnab Goswami is also likely to feature prominently during the meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Learn from India’s performance in Australia: Modi at Tezpur varsity convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Poison inside sweets’: Farmers’ leader on Centre’s offer to suspend farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More Indians stepping out; surge in flight, hotel bookings: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress Working Committee may hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPI platform to be updated, users may face inconvenience: NPCI
- NPCI has not specified the time it would take to update the system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh claims to have procured record paddy at MSP this season
- The official data also shows a big increase in the total number of registered paddy farmers, which now stands at 21.52 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica for Facebook data theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Containing Covid-19 strengthened India's health infrastructure': PM Modi
- PM Modi said India is entering its 75th year of Independence this year, adding that innumerable people from Assam have contributed to the nation's freedom struggle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong may consider proposal to hold organisational poll between May 15 and May 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir braces for fresh spell of snowfall; traffic to be disrupted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, UK's Global Science Research Ltd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivamogga explosion: Bomb squads en route to ascertain damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day 2021: What’s new, what will be missing in Jan 26 parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh shelter home manager arrested for raping inmate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox