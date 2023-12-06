Cyclone Michaung weakens, to bring rainfall in several states today

Cyclonic 'Michaung' has weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal Andhra Pradesh, positioned approximately 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update. The system is anticipated to further lose intensity, transforming into a Depression within the next six hours and eventually downgrading into a well-marked low-pressure system during the subsequent six hours, according to the Met department. Chennai: People wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.(PTI)

The cyclonic storm made landfall on Tuesday afternoon near Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

North districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, saw heavy rainfall inundating roads and bringing life to a standstill. At least 17 people died in rain-related incidents in Chennai and the airport was closed on Monday after a runway was submerged and reopened at 9am on Tuesday.

The system is likely to bring rainfall in several states as it moves further northwards. The weather forecasting agency suggests isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 6.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana, and isolated heavy rainfall over south Chhattisgarh, south Coastal, and adjoining south Interior Odisha on December 6. The southern districts of Odisha were on alert on Tuesday night as the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase.

"At present, the situation is normal. There has been a prediction of an increase in the intensity of the downpour in the next 24 hours, and necessary precautionary measures have been taken by the administration to avoid any untoward incident," said Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar.

Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today.