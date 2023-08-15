Daily brief: 1 dead after houses collapse in Himachal's Shimla due to landslide, and all the latest news

Landslide wrecks havoc in Himachal's Shimla, several houses crumble down; locals move to safety Several buildings, including houses and a slaughterhouse, on Tuesday crumbled down in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in instance of landslide due to incessant rainfall. Read more Several houses collapsed due to a landslide in the Krishna Nagar area, in Shimla on Tuesday.(ANI)

Heat-proof your heart: Exercise tips to shield against heat-related cardiovascular events

Health experts believe that by embracing exercise as our ally, we can protect our hearts from heat-related cardiovascular events through incorporation of three key mechanisms employed by the body to cope with heat: sweating, vasodilation and increased thirst. Read more

Virat Kohli quashes fake news about him and Anushka, issues blistering response to reports on Alibaug farmhouse

Virat Kohli has set the record straight about reports claiming that the ace cricketer wants to build a cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse on Tuesday. Read more

Trinetra Haldar interview on extending her trans experience to Meher in Made in Heaven 2

For anyone complaining there are no trans actors to be cast as trans characters in Indian films or shows, I raise you Trinetra Haldar. Read more

