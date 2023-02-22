Daily brief: Adani Group paid in full for Haifa port, says Israeli envoy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon said the trust and intimacy built up in India-Israel relations over three decades is the foundation that facilitates close cooperation on even most sensitive defence technologies.(HT_PRINT)

Adani Group paid in full for Haifa port, eyes other projects, says Israeli envoy

The handing over of Haifa port to Adani Group reflects Israel’s “deep trust” in entrusting its strategic assets to Indian companies, Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon said on Wednesday against the backdrop of a downturn in the fortunes of the conglomerate. Read more

Easy to accuse SC administration but judges follow some discipline: CJI

It’s always easy to be irresponsible in making allegations against the Supreme Court administration but the judges have to follow some discipline as they discharge their duty, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud asserted on Wednesday, responding to a controversy over the listing of a politically sensitive case from Tamil Nadu before two different benches. Read more

James Anderson does an 87-year first, Ravindra Jadeja storms back into top 10 of ICC Test bowlers' rankings

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has incredibly climbed back to the top of the men's ICC Test rankings for bowlers at the age of 40. With this, Anderson has become the oldest since Australian great Clarrie Grimmett in 1936 to have reached the summit of the standings. Read more

Here's what Ranbir Kapoor revealed about the moment when Raha was born. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has started the promotions of his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Read more

Men's health tips: Nutrition, diet plan for men after 40

Turning 40 is an essential milestone in one's life where with age comes experience and wisdom but also specific health problems as the body is more prone to illnesses, making it the right time to focus on your health before the issues worsen. Before turning 40, our bodies can tackle irregular diets and lousy hygiene but at 40, men's body cannot handle such habits, leading to diseases. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON