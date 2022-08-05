Daily brief: Amit Shah, Yogi slam Congress for day & colour of protest and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Subtle message of…': Amit Shah, Yogi slam Congress for day & colour of protest

Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched an attack on the Congress for its massive protests across the country, including the national capital, over price rise, calling it a subtle message of the grand old party’s appeasement politics. Read More

Law and order situation improves in Kashmir post 2019 abrogation of Article 370

Three years after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A by the Narendra Modi government, the security situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has shown marked improvement if a comparison is drawn between 2016-2018 and 2019-2021 data recorded by the Home Ministry and J&K police. Read More

SC seeks Centre’s response on protecting data on mobiles, laptops seized during probe

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Centre that personal information stored on mobiles and laptops seized as part of a crime investigation need to be protected as it asked the Centre to take an appropriate stand by next month on a petition demanding guidelines on preservation of information stored on digital devices seized by police and investigating agencies. Read More

'It's T20 cricket, he's a man who can ask so many questions': Sridhar wants BCCI to take 'legendary' India star to WC

With just two months left before India leave for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup and probably a few weeks left before BCCI's selection committee reveal their final 15 for the big tournament, every expert and veteran if the game have placed their opinion on what the team should be like and the players India should pick. Read More

Drake launches Sidhu Moose Wala tee collection to honour ‘friend and legend’: ‘We celebrate his life and influence’

Drake has paid another tribute to late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The American singer has launched a T-shirt collection in honour of the singer and will donate the money collected from it to a charity. Read More

