DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli's family, daughter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) informed on Tuesday it had taken suo moto cognisance of media reports of online threats being made to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's family, including his nine-month-old daughter. Issuing a notice to the Delhi Police, the women's body described this as a matter of “serious concern,” which, it said, deserves “immediate attention.”

“DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused,” the commission posted on Twitter, sharing an image of its letter addressed to the cyber-crime branch of the Delhi Police.

The commission, in particular, took note of a tweet posted by a user threatening to rape the couple's daughter. The post was made from the account @Criccrazygirl, which has since been deleted. However, some netizens have claimed that the tweet was made from a Pakistani account.

In its notice to the police, the DCW sought to be informed, by November 8, on the following counts: Copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused identified and arrested, details of steps taken to arrest the accused if no arrest made thus far, and detailed action taken report.