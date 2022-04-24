'Decision after...': Karnataka CM Bommai on new Covid-19 guidelines
Amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government will issue Covid-19 guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing situation on April 27.
“The Central government has given instructions to take precautions regarding Covid. Scientists are doing research on Covid variants. We will bring guidelines after a video conference of Modi with chief ministers regarding Covid on April 27. People must take precautions," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.
The coastal state on Saturday registered 139 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 1,679.
On Thursday, Karnataka's health minister K Sudhakar assured that the government was taking all the required precautionary measures, and “fourth wave will not happen in the state”, just a day after two new variants of the virus were detected in Bengaluru.
Two new SARS-CoV-2 mutants, called the BA.2.10 and the BA.2.12, were found in Bengaluru by INSACOG attached labs, which is a forum set up under the ministry of health and family welfare. The BA.2.10 and the BA.2.12 are reportedly related to the Omicron sub-variant BA.2. However, it was reported that the data obtained is too limited to know the transmission rate of these sub-variants.
Meanwhile, India continues to witness a surge in several parts of the country, India added 2,593 fresh infections on Sunday. The daily cases stayed above the 2,000-mark for the entire week except on Tuesday. Forty-four Covid-linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as per the data shared by the health ministry.
On March 3, all Covid restrictions were lifted in the state and large public congregations and weddings too were allowed.
Maha's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 144 cases, Mumbai sees 73 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official said. Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city, he said. With 95 patients being discharged after Covid-19 treatment, the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,28,091 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 916 active cases. Dhule district reported 12 cases, the official said.
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra surrenders six days after Supreme Court cancels bail
The main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Ashish Mishra, surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate Chintaram here on Sunday. Ashish Mishra is Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni's son. Lakhimpur Kheri district jail superintendent PP Singh confirmed, “Ashish Mishra has arrived at the district jail.” “Owing to security concerns, Ashish Mishra will be kept in quarantine barrack number 21,” PP Singh said.
Samajwadi Party reaches out, but its MLA unable to meet unwell Azam Khan in Sitapur jail
Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday did not meet party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra who went to the Sitapur jail. The development has further intensified speculation about Azam Khan's mood towards the Samajwadi Party in the backdrop of several of his supporters' displeasure with the SP and its president Akhilesh Yadav over the supposed “neglect of Azam Khan and Muslims”. Mehrotra had gone there leading a delegation of some Samajwadi Party leaders.
A year on, families of victims of Virar hospital fire await trial
Mumbai Even after the Arnala coastal police had filed an 1,850-page chargesheet in July 2021 before the Vasai court on last year's Vijay Vallabh Hospital fire, which led to the death of 15 Covid patients, the trial for the case is yet to begin. The Vasai court observed that only six fire extinguishers were functional in the hospital. “The Vasai court will soon frame the charges and start the trial,” said the police.
89-year-old Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan hopes to complete 4th World 10K
As Bengaluru prepares to get back to large participatory running events, an 89-year-old retired Railways officer Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan, is setting his eyes on his 4th World 10K, scheduled to be held on May 15. The USD $210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the world's finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India.
