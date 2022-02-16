Deep Sidhu death: FIR filed in Sonipat against truck driver as actor’s kin lodges plaint

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against a truck driver involved in the road accident that led to the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu a day ago.

The actor-turned-activist, accused of being one of the key conspirators of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died after his car hit a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Police said the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from Sidhu's brother Surjeet. The actor’s family member said the truck driver had applied brakes suddenly, which resulted in the road accident claiming Sidhu’s life.

The FIR was filed under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Visuals of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's car who died in a road accident.



His car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Police team at the spot. https://t.co/NzCan24Jtz pic.twitter.com/zixLtaxrHJ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma said the driver has been identified and efforts were underway to nab him. He added that a partially consumed liquor bottle was found in Sidhu’s car.

“It's a case of rash and negligent driving. The FIR has been registered. The driver has been identified and the teams are trying to nab him. We retrieved a partially consumed liquor bottle from Deep Sidhu's car. Viscera samples have been collected and further action will be taken after analysis of the FSL report,” Sharma said, while addressing the media.

Sidhu was arrested in February last year as the prime suspect of the Red Fort violence case. He was charged by the Delhi Police with inciting protesters during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by farmers against the now-repealed farm laws. He was out on bail after being in judicial custody for a period of 70 days.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal have expressed their condolences on Sidhu’s sudden death.