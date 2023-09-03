News / India News / Delhi LG VK Saxena, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra visit G20 sites, take stock of preparedness

Delhi LG VK Saxena, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra visit G20 sites, take stock of preparedness

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 03, 2023 08:23 PM IST

Officials said they travelled by two mini-buses for the site visit to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the prime minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra were among the senior government functionaries who on Sunday visited key sites related to the upcoming G20 Summit meeting to take stock of preparedness for the mega event.

Delhi LG VK Saxena and the prime minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra were among the senior government functionaries who visited key sites related to the upcoming G20 Summit meeting on Sunday.(ANI)
Delhi LG VK Saxena and the prime minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra were among the senior government functionaries who visited key sites related to the upcoming G20 Summit meeting on Sunday.(ANI)

READ | G20 Summit security: 130000 personnel, bullet-proof cars, anti-drone systems in Delhi. 10 things to know

Officials said they travelled by two mini-buses for the site visit to minimise inconvenience to the public.

They visited Bharat Mandapam, the convention centre that will host key G20 meetings, the Palam technical area and some of the roundabouts in the area through which the foreign delegates will be travelling, officials said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out