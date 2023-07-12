Home / India News / Delhi Police recovers woman's chopped body parts in two polythene bags near Geeta Colony flyover

Delhi Police recovers woman's chopped body parts in two polythene bags near Geeta Colony flyover

BySanskriti Falor
Jul 12, 2023 12:32 PM IST

The police launched a probe after the woman's body parts were found scattered across the flyover area.

The Delhi Police recovered the body of a woman, chopped into pieces, near the Geeta Colony flyover area on Wednesday.

Delhi Police was informed of the incident around 9:15 am. (Twitter/ANI)
Delhi Police was informed of the incident around 9:15 am. (Twitter/ANI)

The police launched a probe after the woman's body parts were found scattered across the flyover area. The Delhi Police was informed of the incident around 9:15 am by a localite from the area.

Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police Paramaditya said on Wednesday, “We have found two black polythene bags. One contains the head of the body and the other contains body parts. The prima facie investigation revealed long hair and since the body has been decomposed, we are assuming it is a woman because of the hair.”

Speaking to reporters, Paramaditya said that the body was being sent for post-mortem and it had not been identified yet. He also said that the police wasn't sure how many body parts were found in the bags and if there were any body parts missing.

The police is yet to identify the victim and the investigation in underway.

The case comes amid several cases of victim's bodies being cut after murder have come forward for the past few months. In March this year, four dismembered parts of a human body and a bunch of hair were discovered at a construction site near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. The recovered body parts were stuffed in a plastic bag and included a skull decomposed beyond identification, a wrist with fingers and two other bones, apart from a bunch of long hair.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

