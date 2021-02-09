Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, health minister Jain says collective will winning over infection
Delhi on Tuesday reported no new fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the healh department's bulletin on Tuesday. The national capital recorded 100 new cases of the infection and 144 recoveries in the said, as per the bulletin.
This is a great milestone for Delhi that struggled with raging cases and fatalities caused by the deadly virus since March last year. Delhi health minister Satyender Jain congratulated the people of Delhi for following Covid protocol and taking precautions as well as healthcare and frontline workers who have been fighting the battle against Covid-19 since the first case was reported in March 2020.
"Today no death has been reported due to Covid infection. Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail," Jain said.
The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi has dropped to 0.18 per cent. There are a total 1,052 active coronavirus cases currently in the capital. The coronavirus caseload in Delhi amounts to 6,36,260.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea challenging colonial era provision of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested for stopping marriage procession of Dalit groom, beating him in MP
- The accused allegedly dragged the groom out of a jeep and beat him up and also assaulted his family members and threatened them with dire consequences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government proposes new measures to tackle shortage of drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India backs AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot despite South Africa halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts underway to rescue those trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has more than 10,000 glaciers but less than 30 being monitored: Experts
- In Uttarakhand which has approximately 1,400 glaciers, less than ten are being monitored.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about the Centre’s new labour codes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers
- Dr Amulya Chevuturi, a monsoon researcher at the University of Reading and lead author of the study said, "The Indian monsoon brings around 80 per cent of India's annual rainfall, so even small variations in the timing of its arrival can have a huge impact on agriculture."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
iPhones, cash for best video suggestions for Congress' Assam manifesto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around ₹37 crore spent in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism: Prahlad Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy's sister Sharmila to launch new party in Telangana
- YS Sharmila said she was inspired by her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy's vision of a welfare state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel holds consultations with agro-processing industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMR's Delhi and Hyderabad airports receive ACI recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox