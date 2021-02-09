Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, health minister Jain says collective will winning over infection

Delhi on Tuesday reported no new fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the healh department's bulletin on Tuesday. The national capital recorded 100 new cases of the infection and 144 recoveries in the said, as per the bulletin.

This is a great milestone for Delhi that struggled with raging cases and fatalities caused by the deadly virus since March last year. Delhi health minister Satyender Jain congratulated the people of Delhi for following Covid protocol and taking precautions as well as healthcare and frontline workers who have been fighting the battle against Covid-19 since the first case was reported in March 2020.

"Today no death has been reported due to Covid infection. Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail," Jain said.

I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi has dropped to 0.18 per cent. There are a total 1,052 active coronavirus cases currently in the capital. The coronavirus caseload in Delhi amounts to 6,36,260.