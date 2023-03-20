Delhi-based Daljit Kalsi is a link between Amritpal and Pakistan

The Pakistani connection between absconding Sikh extremist Amritpal Singh and his key arrested aide Punjabi Bagh resident Daljit Singh Kalsi has been established with the latter seen submitting a memorandum against India to the Consul General of Pakistan in the Sikh separatist hub of Vancouver in Canada. Sikh extremist Daljit Kalsi outside the Pakistan Consulate General in Vancouver in Canada.(HT photo)

Sikh extremist Daljit Kalsi with Amritpal Singh

Daljit Singh Kalsi has been detained under Section 3 (2) of the National Security Act and is a key aide cum advisor of Amritpal Singh, foisted leader of the so-called Waris De Punjab movement, and has accompanied the Khalistan extremist in his public appearances after the Amritpal arrived in India on August 20, 2022.

Also Read: Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender; Khalistani leader still at large

Kalsi, a resident of West Punjabi Bagh, is said to be an actor and a writer, is behind the suspicious anointment of Amritpal as “Mukh Sevadar” of the so-called Waris De Punjab Movement after the death of Sandeep Singh alias Deep Sidhu in an accident on February 15, 2022.

Sikh extremist Daljit Kalsi with Khalistani members

According to security and intelligence inputs, Kalsi, who was part of the conspiracy to vandalize Ajnala police station on February 23, 2023, has been in active liaison with the Pakistani establishment via its Consulate General in Vancouver and via Dubai.

Also Read | UK Sikh MP's tweet on arrests of Amritpal's aides draws ire: ‘won’t fetch you…'

It is quite evident to the Indian national security planners that Sikh extremism is being funded in Canada and UK with their national security establishments turning a blind eye to Indian security concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON