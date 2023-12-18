close_game
News / India News / Amit Prasad, Delhi’s spl public prosecutor handling 2020 riots cases, resigns

Amit Prasad, Delhi’s spl public prosecutor handling 2020 riots cases, resigns

ByDeepankar MalviyaDeepankar Malviya
Dec 18, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Amit Prasad also sent his resignation letter to senior Delhi police officers including the police commissioner

New Delhi: The special public prosecutor (SPP), appointed to represent the Delhi Police in the cases related to the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots, has tendered his resignation to the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

SPP Amit Prasad said his public and private commitments were clashing. (Getty images)
SPP Amit Prasad said his public and private commitments were clashing. (Getty images)

In a letter dated December 15, SPP Amit Prasad said that he has handled all the cases to the best of his ability during his tenure as prosecutor for three and half years.

Prasad added that he would not be able to continue as the SPP and was thus resigning, which he requested may be accepted immediately.

The letter, which he had also sent to additional sessions judges (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai and Pulastya Pramachala besides to the Delhi police commissioner, special commissioner, crime, and special commissioner, special cell, did not disclose the reasons for his resignation in the letter.

When asked to comment on the development, Prasad told HT the reason for his resignation was that, “there was too much of clash in terms of private work and commitment to these cases”.

Prasad added that he would continue to be the special public prosecutor in the 2022 Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Prasad was appointed as the SPP in the communal riots case by a notification dated June 24, 2020, and has been the face of the prosecution in the closely-tracked Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case and the Sharjeel Imam sedition case.

Sign out