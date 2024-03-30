 'Demonetisation good way of converting black money, I thought': Justice BV Nagarathna | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Demonetisation good way of converting black money, I thought': Justice BV Nagarathna

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Justice BV Nagarathna asked if 98% of the currency came back to the system then what happened to the aim of eradicating black money.

Justice BV Nagarathna who gave a dissenting opinion in the Supreme Court's verdict on demonetisation on Saturday said she had done that because the common man's predicament due to demonetisation stirred her. Delivering an address at NALSAR University, Justice Nagarathna said if 98% of the currency found its way to the Reserve Bank of India, then the effectiveness of it in flushing out unaccounted wealth became questionable, LiveLaw reported.

Justice BV Nagarathna was the only dissenting judge in the Supreme Court's demonetisation verdict.
Justice BV Nagarathna was the only dissenting judge in the Supreme Court's demonetisation verdict.

"98% of the currency came back to the RBI. So where were we heading towards black money eradication? I thought it was a good way of converting black money into white money. What happened about income tax proceedings thereafter, we don't know. So, therefore, the common man's predicament really stirred me and hence I had to dissent," she said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In 2023, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Abdul Nazeer upheld the validity of the demonetisation scheme by a 4:1 majority. Justice Nagarathna, in her dissenting opinion, said that there was no independent application of mind by the Reserve Bank of India and the entire exercise was carried out in 24 hours.

‘Governors getting involved in litigation not healthy trend’

In her address, Justice Nagarathna also commented on the frequent legal tussles between state governments and the governors. "This is not a healthy trend under the Constitution to bring what the Governor does before constitutional courts for consideration. Though it is called a gubernatorial post, it is a serious constitutional post, and Governors must act as per the Constitution so that this kind of litigation reduces. It is quite embarrassing for Governors to be told to do or not to do a thing. The time has come where they would be now told, I suppose, to do their duties as per the Constitution," the Justice said. Such state versus Governor litigations were seen in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Punjab.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Demonetisation good way of converting black money, I thought': Justice BV Nagarathna
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On