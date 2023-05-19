Home / India News / On RBI's ' 2000 withdrawal' move, Chidambaram says ‘shall not be surprised if…’

On RBI's ' 2000 withdrawal' move, Chidambaram says ‘shall not be surprised if…’

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Unlike the November 2016 shock demonetisation, the ₹2,000 notes will continue to be a legal tender.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of the highest value currency notes from circulation, senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the demonetisation “has come full circle!” The 2,000 note was introduced in 2016 after the Narendra Modi-led government abruptly withdrew 500 and 1000 denominations in what they said was an effort to remove forgeries from circulation.

Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi.(PTI / File)
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi.(PTI / File)

As the move did create a systemic shortage of cash by taking away 86% of the economy's currency in circulation by value overnight, the government began issuing new 500 notes days later, and added the 2,000 notes to replenish currency in circulation at a faster pace.

Also Read | Why RBI decided to withdraw 2000 notes within 7 years

In a tweet, Chidambaram said the 2000 banknote is hardly a popular medium of exchange, calling it a “band-aid” to cover up “the foolish decision of demonetising 500 and 1000 notes.”

“A few weeks after Demonetisation, the government/RBI were forced to re-introduce the 500 note,” the former Union minister wrote. “I shall not be surprised if the government/RBI re-introduced the 1000 note as well.”

“Demonetisation has come full circle!” he added.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said, " 2000 note was never a 'clean' note. It was not used by the vast majority of the people. It was used only by people to keep their black money, temporarily!"

Also Read | What will happen to 2000 notes after September 30?

The Nationalist Congress Party also slammed the BJP-led Union government over the move.

"What has the government achieved by introducing the 2000 note and what is it going to now achieve by withdrawing these notes. Demonetisation was hailed as a big success. If that was the case, what is the reason for the withdrawal of 2000 currency notes," asked NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

The RBI announced the withdrawal of 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. The central bank, however, clarified that the 2000 banknotes will continue to be the legal tender even after the deadline.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
p. chidambaram reserve bank of india bjp narendra modi + 2 more
p. chidambaram reserve bank of india bjp narendra modi + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out