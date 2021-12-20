Home / India News / Diplomat Pradeep Rawat made next envoy to China: MEA
india news

Diplomat Pradeep Rawat made next envoy to China: MEA

IFS Pradeep Rawat, who will succeed Vikram Misri, had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.
Representational image.(HT Photo)
Representational image.(HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat will be India's next Ambassador to China. Rawat, who will succeed Vikram Misri, had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.

At present, Rawat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1990 batch, is serving as the Indian ambassador to the Netherlands.

In a statement, the MEA said Rawat is expected to take up the new assignment shortly.

Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of a lingering dispute with China along the border in eastern Ladakh.

Rawat had served as ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017 to December 2020. A PTI report said he is fluent in Mandarin.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of external affairs
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out