Discontent at CWC meet over polls for Congress election panel
As more details of Friday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting emerged, it is now clear that the new bone of contention between party leaders who in August called for an overhaul of the organisation and staunch loyalists of the leadership is a demand that members of the Central Election Committee (CEC) be elected, not nominated.
Hindustan Times has spoken to several delegates who attended the meeting, including signatories to the letter written in August to chief Sonia Gandhi in which they demanded a “full-time and effective” leadership that is “visible” and “active”. The people, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the schedule for elections to the post of president and CWC members was accepted, but a spat ensued when the demand was voiced for CEC members to be elected.
The demand was articulated by Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, his deputy Anand Sharma, and former finance minister P Chidambaram, who wasn’t a signatory to the original letter, but supported elections to the CEC, the people said. They said CEC members should be chosen by the same electoral college that takes part in the election of the president.
The CEC, headed by Sonia Gandhi, selects the party’s candidates to all elections. At present, its members include Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, senior leaders AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Mohsina Kidwai, Girija Vyas, Janardan Dwivedi, M Veerappa Moily and Oscar Fernandes.
The opposition to the proposal was initially in the form of a healthy debate. Antony opposed the proposal in what one letter writer described as a “sober manner”. Soni asked if election to the CEC would require an amendment to the Congress’s constitution and Sharma clarified that it didn’t.
It was around that point of time that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot used “harsh words” against the letter writers. Since the December 19 meeting with Gandhi, there had been a feeling that a reproachment was in the works, especially with Venugopal and Soni reaching out to the letter writers to understand their concerns and implement reforms within the party.
Gehlot is learnt o have questioned the need for the 23 leaders to send such a letter in the first place. “Nobody even knows your names, nobody recognises you,’’ Gehlot is learnt to have said. To which Sharma responded: “That may well be true. I don’t have any identity but that of Indian National Congress. And it’s because of that our faces and names are known. And that’s why you are also known. This is not the way to talk. Nobody has given you the authority to insult your colleagues.’’
Rahul Gandhi then intervened. “I can understand the emotion that Ashok Gehlot had expressed (his views with) and what he was feeling, but at the same time I agree with Anand Sharma ji and feel that harsh words should never have been spoken,” people who attended the meeting quoted him as saying.
A letter writer said the delegates were taken aback by the Rajasthan CM’s words. “Just because he is a chief minister, it doesn’t give him authority over us. There are six former chief ministers among the letter writers,’’ said this person.
HT reached out to Gehlot’s office, but received no response. A spokesperson for Congress denied that there had been any harsh exchange of words at the meeting.
While the letter writers want elections at all levels and the CEC is one such forum, a former CWC member told HT that the CEC’s membership carried the kind of prestige that even the CWC, the party’s top decision making body, didn’t have. “It’s the only one where a member can feel important and seems to influence who gets a party ticket,’’ he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mollem project: Board passed clearances in haste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adjudicating during Covid pandemic: Judges weigh in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India is ready to match China’s aggression, says Air Force chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent at CWC meet over polls for Congress election panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan, state poll panel tussle over local elections escalates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand tourism dept selects 29 hill villages to promote trekking clusters
- Under the Trekking Traction Homestay Scheme, villages near important and popular trekking routes are being developed by the tourism department as trekking clusters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 held for rioting at Bhopal rally against farm laws
- Congress leaders accused the police of using force to create a nuisance during a peaceful protest of farmers and Congress workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to give ₹15 lakh to kin of martyrs, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Uttarakhand the Sainya Dham - fifth dham after the traditional Char Dhams -- Rawat in 2019 had announced that the state government will set up a Sainya Dham in Dehradun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clashes between rival groups leave 2 dead, several injured in Odisha’s Bolangir
- A police team has been deployed in the village to ward off any fresh trouble. The police have also initiated an investigation to nab all the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF ready to tackle any challenge from Leh to Kanyakumari, says Rafale pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4°C fall in temp from Jan 26, cold wave return likely: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In poll-bound Bengal, politics overshadows Netaji’s birth anniversary
- Some leaders and political experts even described Modi’s visit as an exercise to woo Bengali voters on whom Bose’s ideology has great influence even after 76 years of his mysterious disappearance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah launches cashless medical scheme for CAPF personnel, families
- With the scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'7 more states to start administering Covaxin from next week': Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox