Diwali bonus: UP govt employees to get salary hike ahead of November. Details here

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a mega Diwali bonus as well as an increased Dearness Allowance (DA) for all state government employees and pensioners. Around 14.82 lakh non-gazetted and daily-wage employees will be eligible for the Diwali bonus.

Like other years, UP government employees will get a 30-day salary bonus up to ₹7000, of which 25% will be paid in cash or with the salary and 75 per cent will be deposited in their provident fund account.

Non-gazetted employees, work-charged employees, state-funded educational and technical educational institutions employees of local bodies and daily wage workers, who have completed a minimum of one year's service by March 31 or will retire in March 2022 will also get the Diwali bonus.

Additionally, daily wage workers who have completed three years or more of service as on 31 March 2021 will also get ₹1184 as bonus. The bonus salary will be released with October’s salary, before Diwali.

The UP government has calculated a total expenditure of ₹1022.75 crore for the bonus of its employees, the state's finance department noted.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has already announced a 3 per cent increase of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) over the existing rate of 28 per cent for central government employees and pensioners. The new DA hike has benefitting more than 47 lakh employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

The DA hike has been announced in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a DA hike from 17 per cent to 28 per cent for all central government employees and pensioners in July this year.