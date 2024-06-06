DKS’s CM post bid takes a hit after Cong’s LS poll showing

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s attempts to establish himself as the dominant Vokkaliga leader in the Old Mysuru region to solidify his bid for the chief minister’s seat faced significant resistance, with the traditional stronghold remaining loyal to Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy, according to people familiar with the matter. A significant personal setback for Shivakumar was the defeat of his brother, DK Suresh, a three-time MP, who lost to BJP candidate Dr CN Manjunath (ANI)

Political analyst N Narayana said any leadership changes in Karnataka were unlikely at this time. “Without any doubt, Siddaramaiah is one of the luckiest politicians in Karnataka. As of now, DK Shivakumar has limited support from the MLAs for the CM’s post. His plan was to get some victories under his belt and then demand for the CM post, where the MLAs will have no choice but to support him, which is not possible now. He will have to focus on the party rebuilding since the BJP is in a stronger position now.”

A significant personal setback for Shivakumar was the defeat of his brother, DK Suresh, a three-time MP, who lost to BJP candidate Dr CN Manjunath by a margin of 269,647 votes in Bangalore Rural. Manjunath, son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, garnered 1,079,002 votes against Suresh’s 809,355 votes.

Several factors contributed to Suresh’s defeat, including effective vote transfers between JD(S) and BJP, anti-incumbency sentiments, and Dr Manjunath’s popularity as a cardiologist who made heart treatment affordable in the state, people familiar with the matter said.

The seamless vote transfer between JD(S) and BJP proved pivotal, as observed in past elections where combined vote shares significantly impacted results. However, the resounded sentiment reflected in the result was the last of trust from the Vokkaliga community, according to the BJP.

In Vokkaliga-dominated constituencies such as Bengaluru Rural, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mandya, and Mysuru, the BJP secured significant victories.

“Among the nine seats we won, only two were from South Karnataka. One is Chamarajanagar, which doesn’t have a significant Vokkalaiga vote and the second is Hassan. Here, the Prajwal Gowda sexual harassment case and the lack of vote transfer led to the defeat of the BJP. In short DK Shivakumar has not been able to deliver in the Vokkaliga heartland,” said a senior KPCC office bearer.

Candidates backed by Shivakumar, such as Mrunal Hebbalkar and Rajeev Gowda, suffered defeats, while those supported by chief minister Siddaramaiah emerged victorious.

Reacting to the defeat, Shivakumar said: “The BJP fielded a good candidate (in Bengaluru rural). I didn’t expect a defeat with such a high margin. I am accepting whatever results have come. There is a need to understand the message people have given to us. I believe we should have got more seats in the seat. We will look at the results and learn our lessons. I had thought we will get more seats because of the guarantee schemes.”

Siddaramaiah, who secured his position with the support of more elected MLAs, hinted at the influence of Lok Sabha elections on state leadership continuity.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar made appeals to voters during their campaigns, emphasising their respective contributions and aspirations.

During the campaign, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of the chief minister, confidently asserted that his father will complete a full five-year term. This sentiment was echoed by other senior leaders, which even resulted in the party’s high command asking leaders not to discuss the matter in public.