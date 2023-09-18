Drugs worth 7.89-crore seized, 14 peddlers held

Bengaluru FILE PHOTO--Police on Saturday seized drugs worth ₹ 7.89 crore and arrested 14 peddlers including three foreigners in Karnataka. (PTI)

The Anti-Narcotic wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday seized drugs worth ₹7.89 crore and arrested 14 peddlers including three foreigners, in one of biggest drug hauls in the state, officers said.

According to officers, among the seized drugs is Mephedrone, a drug found in the state for the first time. 1,800 grams of the substance was confiscated, the officers said, adding that the peddlers were charging ₹15,000 per gram of Mephedrone.

Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda said seven separate cases were registered at police stations in Varthur, Banashankari, Vidyaranyapura, Cottonpet, and Kadugodi, adding that the arrests and seizures took places over a week.

During the operation, officers seized 182 kg of ganja, 16.2 kg of MDMA crystals, 1.45 kg of hashish oil, 135 ecstasy pills, 80 g of cocaine, 155 g of MDMA ecstasy pink powder and 65g of MDMA ecstasy brown powder.

According to officers, Oguejiofor Tochukwu Francis , a Nigerian national, was found to possess MDMA, cocaine, and mephedrone valued at ₹1.8 crore. Officers revealed that he had entered India in 2012, sourced drugs from Mumbai and other countries, and sold it in the city.

The police arrested four peddlers and seized hashish oil worth ₹1.3 crore. The accused brought hash oil from Andhra Pradesh and packed it in syringes for measurement. The accused have been identified as Suresh, Akshay, Aditya, and Saiee Chaithanya.

The police also arrested three peddlers carrying 200 kg of ganja. They were arrested while they were transporting ganja in a car. Officials said the accused, Kunna Sunna, Jalandar, and Jagadish brought ganja from Orissa and sold it in bulk to peddlers in the city.

Further, the officials also seized MDMA crystals worth ₹1.05 crore from foreigners at a house in Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura. The accused were identified as Thoru Mustafa and Enimo Peter, also Nigerian nationals.

The officers also confiscated eight mobile phones, two cars, a scooter and weighing machines in connection with the arrests.

