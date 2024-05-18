Lalitpur , Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation from a state known for producing country-made pistols to one now manufacturing cannon balls. Earlier country-made pistols were produced in UP, now cannon balls are manufactured: Shah

Addressing an election rally in Lalitpur in favour of BJP's Jhansi candidate Anurag Sharma, who is eyeing a second term, the Union home minister said the state started developing only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister.

"There was a time when country-made pistols were produced in Uttar Pradesh. But PM Modi built a defence corridor in Bundelkhand, and now cannon balls are made here," Shah said.

He added that "if Pakistan makes any mistake", the shells made in Bundelkhand will be used to "destroy" the country.

Shah also slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's atom bomb remark that has sparked a political row.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar has said Pakistan should be respected as it has an atom bomb and not ask for PoK from the country. But this is Narendra Modi's government. We are not afraid of the atom bomb. PoK belongs to India and will remain so. We will take it."

In a purported video clip that has gone viral on social media, Aiyar is heard saying India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses the atom bomb. He indicated in the video that if a "mad person" comes to power there and uses the atomic bomb, it will have its effect in India too.

While Aiyar has said the video was old and dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign is faltering, the Congress said it totally disagreed with the remarks made by Aiyar some months ago.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, the minister said, "This land fought against the Mughals and the British. Now Bundelkhand also has to fight against the 'desi Angrez' present in our country."

The Jhansi parliamentary constituency covers three assembly segments in Jhansi distrct Babina, Jhansi and Mauranipur and two in neighbouring Lalitpur district Lalitpur and Mehroni .

In Jhansi Lok Sabha seat, the main contest is between sitting MP Anurag Sharma of the BJP and former Union minister Pradeep Jain 'Aditya' of the Congress.

Jhansi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

