Early trend of decline in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths noted in India, says govt

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that early trend of decline in daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related fatalities has been noted in India. Addressing a press conference, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the number of daily cases of Covid-19 are on decline in at least 18 states and union territories.

Also Read: Fresh recoveries outnumber daily new Covid-19 cases after 2 months

"More than 1 lakh active cases are there in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in six states and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states," he said at the press conference.

Also Watch: WHO Chief scientist on India’s Covid situation





Bhushan also said that the states and UTs where Covid-19 cases are falling are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The states and UTs which are still a matter of concern are Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, J&K, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh which are showing continued increasing trend in daily new cases of Covid-19, Bhushan said.

The health ministry official also said that 26 states still have a positivity rate of more than 15 per cent.