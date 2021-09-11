Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Joshimath
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath(Representative image)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath(Representative image)
india news

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Joshimath

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 31 kilometres WSW of Joshimath at 5.58 am on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Joshimath
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 08:35 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 31 kilometres WSW of Joshimath at 5.58 am on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km ,Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand," NCS said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake uttarakhand news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.