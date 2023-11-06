Earthquake Today Live Updates: 5.6 magnitude quake hits Nepal, tremors felt in parts of Delhi - NCR
Earthquake Today Live Updates: These recent tremors follow closely after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal a few days prior.
Earthquake Today Live Updates: On Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal. The epicenter of the quake was located 233 kilometers north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. This event caused panic among residents, with reports of furniture vigorously shaking in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
These recent tremors follow closely after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal a few days prior, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 150 lives.
Nepal is situated within one of the world's most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V), rendering the country highly susceptible to seismic activity.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 06, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Earthquake Today Live Updates: No casualties reported in quake hit region
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday struck Nepal's Jajarkot and surrounding areas in western Nepal.
There was no immediate report of any casualties or damage.Nov 06, 2023 05:16 PM IST
Earthquake Today Live Updates: Epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Monday. The tremors were also felt in Delhi NCR. It said that the epicenter for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.Nov 06, 2023 05:04 PM IST
Earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolts Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR | Read
Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region and other areas on Monday. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal”, the National Centre for Seismology posted on X. Read More hereNov 06, 2023 04:52 PM IST
Earthquake Today Live Updates: Nepal earthquake death toll revised to 153
Nepal on Monday revised the death toll from the 6.4 earthquake magnitude that hit western parts of the country to 153 from 157, citing duplication of some names.Nov 06, 2023 04:47 PM IST
Earthquake Today Live Updates: At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured in quake that hit Nepal last Friday
At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal on Friday night and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation.Nov 06, 2023 04:39 PM IST
Earthquake Today Live Updates: 5.6 magnitude quake hits Nepal, tremors felt in parts of north India
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit Nepal on Monday. The tremors were felt in parts of northern parts of India including Delhi.TopicsStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-