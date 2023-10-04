News / India News / ED raids underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence in liquor policy case

ED raids underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence in liquor policy case

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, a day after a court allowed two accused in the case to turn approver. Some other premises of linked people were also being covered, reported PTI.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. ( HT PHOTO)
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. ( HT PHOTO)

The staff members of the Rajya Sabha member from Aam Aadmi Party and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today,” AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal pardoned both Magunta and Arora, while directing them to cooperate with the investigation and disclose all information they have about the case to the investigators.

Earlier in May, Singh wrote to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan stating that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him. Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora.

The raids were conducted at Singh's residence on the day the Supreme Court is expected to hear the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a matter connected with the excise policy case.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out