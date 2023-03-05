Evening brief: Malayalam channel 'Asianet News' office in Kozhikode raided, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Police Crime Branch team conducts a raid at the Asianet News office as part of an investigation over allegedly running fake news, in Kozhikode on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Asianet News channel office in Kozhikode raided days after SFI protest

Kerala’s Kochi police on Sunday raided the office of popular Malayalam news channel Asianet News in Kozhikode (north Kerala) in connection with a case related to allegedly fabricating a news story. Read more

‘Terrorists will come… perfect non-violent solution’: Vivek Agnihotri mocks Rahul Gandhi

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri once again on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during a lecture at the Cambridge Judge Business School in the United Kingdom where the latter claimed that he saw militants from a distance during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the Valley. Read more

Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan's old ad resurfaces online, fans say 'it's criminal we only got 3 films with them'. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai have featured in three films together, all of which were released in a span of five years. They came together for the first time in the 2006 film Dhoom 2, and returned as royals in Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, and in totally different avatars in their 2010 film Guzaarish. Read more

Are you haunting your ex? 5 ways it can affect your mental health

If you are tracking every move of your ex obsessively on social media or in real world by constantly checking their stories, posts, comments and asking your common friends about them, you are indulging in a toxic behaviour called 'haunting' which is perhaps more harmful for your mental health than the one you are stalking. Read more

'He'd often come and ask, 'Why have you dropped me?' Then he'd get angry and not speak to me for a day': Bharat Arun

The Indian cricket team has increasingly, over the years, become difficult to be consistently part of. One of the primary reason is of course the rising demand of the sport which has packed calendar comprising international matches across three formats and the annual event in Indian Premier League. Read more

