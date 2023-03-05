‘Terrorists will come… perfect non-violent solution’: Vivek Agnihotri mocks Rahul Gandhi

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri once again on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during a lecture at the Cambridge Judge Business School in the United Kingdom where the latter claimed that he saw militants from a distance during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the Valley. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri

Mocking Gandhi, Agnihotri tweeted, “Time to post @RahulGandhi ji in Kashmir. Terrorists will come, look at him, the ‘power of listening’ will ‘transmit’ and they will leave. A perfect non-violent solution to terrorism. Today’s Gandhi.”

On Friday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the former Congress president for his remarks, asking why did Gandhi not report the incident to security agencies.

"Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn't target him. Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Congress had with these militants to protect Rahul?" he asked.

The BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi described the Pulwama terror attack as a “car bomb that killed 40 soldiers”.

"How dare he insult our jawans? It wasn't a bomb sir, but a terror attack. No surprises that he refused to name Pakistan behind Pulwama attack. Is this part of the understanding Cong had with militants?" Sarma asked.

"First foreign agents target us! Then our own targets us on a foreign land! Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting PM Narendra Modi ji," he added.

Retweeting Sarma's post, Agnihotri said on Sunday, “Who doesn’t know about the unbreakable friendship between the family of Delhi and the family of Gupkar Road. And who is behind terrorism in Kashmir.”

Earlier, the filmmaker took a dig at Gandhi saying the militants didn't anything to him “because in the 80s, your father did nothing to the terrorists. So it was a return gift”.

Rahul Gandhi in his lecture 'Learning to Listen in the 21st century' at Cambridge University said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, he was pointed towards militants by a man who came near him to talk.

He mentioned the incident while emphasising the power of listening and non-violence.

"People are coming and one guy looks at me and he says, 'Call me. So, I am like, 'Come' ... And the security people said, 'Please do not do this ... please do not call people, because it is putting everyone at risk.' So, he comes and he starts walking next to me. And, he says, 'Mr Gandhi, you have come here to listen to us.' I am like, 'yes'. He said, 'That is interesting.' He is like, 'You really come here to listen to us.' I am like, 'yes' and he is like good. And then he says, 'You see those guys over there?' And we are walking. I ask, 'Who?' He says, 'Those boys over there.' He is like, 'They are militants.' Now militants should normally kill me," Gandhi had said.

"In that environment, militants should kill me. He says they are there and they are looking at you. So, I look at them and they are giving me this sort of look and I am like, okay, I am now in trouble because this guy has just told me this ... They give me this look and I give them this look back and then we carry on. Nothing happens. Why I am telling you this is because they actually could not do anything. They actually did not have the power to do anything even if they wanted to. Because I had come into that environment listening. And I had come into that environment completely with no violence in me at all. And a vast number of people there were saying that. That to me was an indicator of power of listening and non-violence," he added.

In his lecture, Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Centre alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

