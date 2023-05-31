Home / India News / Evening brief: Owaisi's fresh salvo at Modi for inviting ‘seers’ to Parliament event; and all the latest news

Evening brief: Owaisi's fresh salvo at Modi for inviting 'seers' to Parliament event; and all the latest news

May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 05:08 PM IST

‘He is the PM of 130 crore people’: Owaisi's jab on new parliament inauguration

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting seers for the inauguration of parliament complex. Read more

Tami Nadu CM requests Centre to resume Chennai-Tokyo direct flight

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, who is returning home on Wednesday from his 9-day trip to Singapore and Japan, requested Centre to reintroduce the direct flight connectivity between Tokyo and Chennai and to increase the number of flights between Singapore and Madurai. Read more


10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Why Naina and her story deserve your attention more than Bunny

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes a decade since its release today. If that reminder takes you back to the time when the film released and you watched it with your friends in a theatre..Read more

World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Tips to manage smoking addiction amid stressful work life

Addictions, whether to substances like tobacco, alcohol and drugs or to behaviours like excessive internet use, are seldom healthy and are capable of altering a person's character and binding them in a detrimental cycle that doesn't let them lead a healthy and fulfilling life. Read more

'No doubt it was a huge blunder': Anil Kumble's severe dig at Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri over Ambati Rayudu treatment

It was the perfect fairytale for Ambati Rayudu, who ended his IPL career by lifting a sixth title – third for Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu, one of the true workhorses in Indian cricket, is believed to have underachieved as far as his India career is concerned. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics: Anil Kumble, Owaisi, PM, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Asaduddin Owaisi
