Evening brief: Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi ‘frustrated dynast’, Congress reacts; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 15, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi ‘frustrated dynast’ over PM Modi tweet; Congress reacts: ‘Keeps mum on…’

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over his “silence” on the Manipur violence has triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, with Smriti Irani calling him a “frustrated dynast”, while Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate hitting back at the Union minister with “a frustrated soul” jibe. Read More

Union Minister Smriti Irani(HT File Photo)
Pope Francis approves the new Shanghai bishop but chides China for not consulting

Pope Francis has approved the new bishop of Shanghai on mainland China but the Vatican chided Beijing for transferring him there without first consulting, in violation of bi-lateral accords. Read More

Monsoon workout: 6 ways skipping rope can help you in losing weight

The monsoon season has disrupted workout routines of many outdoor fitness lovers. Thanks to the incessant rains, many people are cooped up at their homes, waiting for the weather to get better and relying on home workouts nowadays.

Man kisses huge cobra on head, pets it. Watch hair-raising video

Do you love watching videos that show zookeepers or handlers interacting with various reptiles, especially snakes? Then you may be aware of content creator Nick whose Instagram profile says he is an “animal reptile addict” who wants to “inspire and be a voice for wild animals”. Read More

India bowling coach namedrops Bumrah in major 'workload management' verdict after 1st Test: 'We've not decided...'

Team India registered a solid win over West Indies in the first Test of the series in Dominica, beating the hosts by an innings-and-141-runs. This was India's first overseas innings win since 2016, and saw a commanding performance from India throughout the three days of action. Read More

