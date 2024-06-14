Fact Check: No, this photo doesn't show Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi posing with woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut

On June 13, 2024, a woman CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur, posted at the Chandigarh airport, allegedly slapped Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The incident is believed to have been provoked by Ranaut's controversial comments about Punjabi women involved in the farmers' protest. An image has been circulating on social media showing a woman with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi.

In this context, an image has been circulating on social media showing a woman with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, with claims suggesting that the woman in the picture is Kulwinder Kaur.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An X user shared the image and wrote, "Name them and Fame them. Recognised her the women standing with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Vadra. She is the same #Gurvirnder_Kaur who attacked on #Kangna_Ranawat Entire ecosystem of Congress is involved in Anti India & violent activities…Still someone have questions in mind."

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false as the woman in the picture is Congress leader Divya Maderna.

Upon performing a reverse image search, we found three images of Maderna with the Gandhi family, including the viral one shared on her X handle on February 14, 2024. Maderna stated in the caption that the pictures were taken on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi filing nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

We also found the viral image posted by Maderna on Instagram on February 14, 2024.

About Divya Maderna

Maderna is a member of the Congress party. She was elected as an MLA from the Osian Assembly constituency in the 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections but lost in the 2023 elections. She is the granddaughter of influential Jat leader Parasram Maderna and the daughter of Mahipal Maderna, a former minister in the Rajasthan government.

Hence, we conclude that the viral image shows Divya Maderna with the Gandhi family. The claim that it depicts Kulwinder Kaur is false.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Newsmeter, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.