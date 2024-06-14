 Fact Check: No, this photo doesn't show Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi posing with woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fact Check: No, this photo doesn't show Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi posing with woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut

ByNewsmeter
Jun 14, 2024 02:06 PM IST

NewsMeter found that the claim is false as the woman in the picture is Congress leader Divya Maderna.

On June 13, 2024, a woman CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur, posted at the Chandigarh airport, allegedly slapped Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The incident is believed to have been provoked by Ranaut's controversial comments about Punjabi women involved in the farmers' protest.

An image has been circulating on social media showing a woman with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi.
An image has been circulating on social media showing a woman with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi.

In this context, an image has been circulating on social media showing a woman with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, with claims suggesting that the woman in the picture is Kulwinder Kaur.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An X user shared the image and wrote, "Name them and Fame them. Recognised her the women standing with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Vadra. She is the same #Gurvirnder_Kaur who attacked on #Kangna_Ranawat Entire ecosystem of Congress is involved in Anti India & violent activities…Still someone have questions in mind."

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false as the woman in the picture is Congress leader Divya Maderna.

Upon performing a reverse image search, we found three images of Maderna with the Gandhi family, including the viral one shared on her X handle on February 14, 2024. Maderna stated in the caption that the pictures were taken on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi filing nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

We also found the viral image posted by Maderna on Instagram on February 14, 2024.

About Divya Maderna

Maderna is a member of the Congress party. She was elected as an MLA from the Osian Assembly constituency in the 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections but lost in the 2023 elections. She is the granddaughter of influential Jat leader Parasram Maderna and the daughter of Mahipal Maderna, a former minister in the Rajasthan government.

Hence, we conclude that the viral image shows Divya Maderna with the Gandhi family. The claim that it depicts Kulwinder Kaur is false.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Newsmeter, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

Claim Review Claimed By Fact Check
The image shows Kulwinder Kaur who allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut with the Gandhi family x False

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Fact Check: No, this photo doesn't show Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi posing with woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On