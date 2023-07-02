Home / India News / NCP leader Aditi Tatkare first woman in Shinde-Fadnavis govt. Know who is she

NCP leader Aditi Tatkare first woman in Shinde-Fadnavis govt. Know who is she

BySreelakshmi B
Jul 02, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Among the MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet is Aditi Tatkare, the only woman MLA on the list.

In a surprising turn of events, three weeks after the appointment of Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar made a notable decision. Pawar decided to align himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, garnering support from a minimum of 29 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Among the MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet is Aditi Tatkare, the only woman MLA on the list.

Aditi Tatkare(HT File)
Aditi Tatkare(HT File)

Who is Aditi Tatkare?

Aditi Sunil Tatkare, was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Shrivardhan on 24 October 2019. She hails from Roha town in Maharashtra. Aditi took the oath as the MLA on 26 November 2019.

Positions held:

She was the President of the Raigad Zila Parishad from 2017 - 2019. On December 30, 2019 - 29 June 2022 she remained a Minister of the State Government of Maharashtra.

Aditi has handled several departments including tourism, information and public relations, law and judiciary among others.

Her father Tatkare (67) before being an MP had been a legislator for long. She served as a minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government having handled portfolios like Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Energy and Finance.

Aditi took oath as a minister along with other members of her party including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Baburao Atram and Sanjay Bansode.

(With agencies' inputs)

