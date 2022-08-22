Home / India News / Friends insert steel glass inside man's rectum after booze party in Surat, doctors remove it 10 days later

Friends insert steel glass inside man's rectum after booze party in Surat, doctors remove it 10 days later

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 11:04 PM IST

The incident happened after a booze party in dry state Gujarat, and despite experiencing extreme stomach pain, the man did not reveal to anyone about the incident due to the stigma attached to it.

A surgery was performed on the same day when Krushna Chandra Rout was hospitalised as his condition was serious. (Representative Photo)
A surgery was performed on the same day when Krushna Chandra Rout was hospitalised as his condition was serious. (Representative Photo)
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Doctors at a state-run hospital in Odisha have successfully removed a steel glass from the rectum of a man. The object was inserted inside the anus of one Krushna Chandra Rout nearly 10 days ago by his friends as a drunken condition following a booze party in Surat, Gujarat – a dry state.

Despite experiencing acute stomach pain, Rout refrained from revealing to anyone about the steel inside his anus owing to the stigma attached to the incident. The object was around 8cm in diameter and 15cm long, news agency PTI reported.

Instead of undergoing treatment in Surat itself, where Rout was employed at a textile mill, he travelled back to his native place in Balipadar - around 140km southwest of Bhubaneswar.

The 45-year-old's stomach began swelling and he was unable to defecate since the incident. Tensed about his condition, his family members rushed him to the Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city last Friday.

Even during medical consultation, Rout did not reveal about the glass being inside his rectum. It was only after an X-ray was done that doctors came to know about the reason behind his worsening health condition, surgery department's assistant professor Sanjit Nayak told PTI.

A surgery was performed on the same day as Rout's condition was serious.

A professor in the surgery department, Charan Panda, said that initially the team of doctors formed attempted to remove the glass through the anus. However, they later decided to conduct a laparotomy, an abdominal incision, by colostomy because of chances of infection due to a possible rupture in the anus, Panda added.

The entire surgery took nearly two-and-a-half hours. Panda, however, told PTI that the condition of Rout is good and he will remain for another four to five days under observation.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha gujarat liquor glass steel doctors surgery + 5 more
odisha gujarat liquor glass steel doctors surgery + 4 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out