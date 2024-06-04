Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Ganganagar (SC), Bikaner (SC), Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar seats in Rajasthan

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Ganganagar (SC), Bikaner (SC), Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

Welcome to our live blog covering the latest updates on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, specifically focusing on the constituencies of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar. As votes are being counted, these regions are pivotal in shaping the political landscape. The elections occurred in two phases, with the first phase held on April 19, including these key constituencies. Stay tuned for real-time updates, candidate information, and detailed results as we bring you the latest developments from the counting centers. Follow along to see how the political dynamics unfold in this crucial electoral battle....Read More