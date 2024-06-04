Live
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Ganganagar (SC), Bikaner (SC), Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar seats in Rajasthan
June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Ganganagar (SC), Bikaner (SC), Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
Welcome to our live blog covering the latest updates on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, specifically focusing on the constituencies of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar. As votes are being counted, these regions are pivotal in shaping the political landscape. The elections occurred in two phases, with the first phase held on April 19, including these key constituencies. Stay tuned for real-time updates, candidate information, and detailed results as we bring you the latest developments from the counting centers. Follow along to see how the political dynamics unfold in this crucial electoral battle....Read More
Counting for all seats of Ganganagar (SC), Bikaner (SC), Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:03 AM IST
Counting for all seats of Ganganagar (SC), Bikaner (SC), Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
