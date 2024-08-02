Govt best positioned to fact-check misleading, false info about it: Vaishnaw

Information and broadcasting (I&B) minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday reiterated the Union government’s stance that it is best positioned to fact-check misleading and false information about itself. He defended the 2023 amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, empowering the central government to notify a fact check unit (FCU) to identify any fake, false, or misleading message or information about it. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)

Vaishnaw’s intervention came as the minister of state for I&B L Murugan was replying to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen’s question about the PIB’s controversial FCU. Sen asked if it was true that the Supreme Court and the Bombay high court had stayed the creation of the unit this year.

Murugan said the matter was sub judice when Vaishnaw began speaking. Vaishnaw said fact-checks related to the government of India, its ministries, and departments should not be given by anybody other than the ministry or department. “That is the fundamental point under contention,” said Vaishnaw. He added the Supreme Court’s stay was under contest. “...our point is that anything related to the government of India, only the government of India can say whether it is a correct fact or a wrong fact.”

The government announced Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s FCU creation in November 2019. The Supreme Court stayed the March 20 Union government notification operationalising the FCU tasked with monitoring social media content related to government business.

Comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, Association of Indian Magazines, and the News Broadcast and Digital Association challenged the amendment related to FCU in the Bombay high court. The high court gave a split verdict. The matter was thus referred to a third judge, who is hearing the matter, for the final judgement.

Murugan told Rajya Sabha that last week PIB’s FCU fact-checked West Bengal chief minister’s Mamata Banerjee’s claim that her microphone was switched off during a NITI Ayog meeting and found it misleading. He referred to concerns about fake news and unregulated information. “...Fake news is a social evil. So we have to control fake news and misleading information,” he said in response to Bharatiya Janata Party member Samik Bhattacharya’s question about whether the government planned to establish an FCU under PIB Kolkata. Bhattacharya said fake news against the central government was “the highest in West Bengal”.

TMC lawmaker Saket Gokhale asked Murugan for “concrete” and “authentic” data about his comments about rampant fake news in West Bengal. Murugan responded by referring to a December 2022 PIB fact check on Gokhale’s tweet that cited a response under the Right To Information Act (RTI) to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hours-long visit to Gujarat’s Morbi after the bridge collapse cost ₹30 crore. FCU called the claim fake and said no such RTI response was given.

On July 27, the PIB FCU called Banerjee’s microphone claim misleading and said a clock only showed that her speaking time was over and even the bell was not run to mark it. PIB said alphabetically West Bengal chief minister’s turn would have come after lunch. It added she was accommodated as the seventh speaker following a request as she had to return early.

Murugan separately said that there were no plans to set up FCUs at the regional level while lauding the unit in Delhi.