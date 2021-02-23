IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms
“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives. (Representative Image)(AFP)
“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms

The move is meant to speed up the process when the next and the largest cohort of recipients — members of the general public who are at greater risk due to their age and existing illnesses — begin to be covered.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST

The Union government is planning to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations to 5 million a day in the next four to six weeks, an official who is part of the key task force overseeing vaccinations said, while adding that this could include doubling the number of daily vaccination at a particular location to 200.

The move is meant to speed up the process when the next and the largest cohort of recipients — members of the general public who are at greater risk due to their age and existing illnesses — begin to be covered.

“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives.

The urgency of ramping up the drive has been compounded by strong signs since last week that the country may be entering its second wave of Covid-19 infections. The number of active cases is now back above 150,000, after being lower for two weeks. The number has risen for five consecutive days till Sunday. It was under 150,000 for two weeks after February 7.

Four states have seen a significant jump in their active cases this month. In Maharashtra, the number grew from under 32,000 on February 11 to 54,000 as on Sunday. Punjab’s active cases rose from 2,300 on February 12 to 3,000 on Sunday. In some major regions, such as Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, the number of active cases has hit a plateau after falling continuously till around the same time.

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Monday said strict restrictions have been set in place in Nagpur district due to the recent surge in cases there. Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut from Tuesday till March 7, as will marriage halls. Social, political and cultural events will not be permitted and major markets will not open on Saturdays and Sundays till March 7.

Also Read | No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months

The districts of Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai and Thane districts have reported the biggest increase in their case load.

In Akola, this number has gone up by 145% between February 15 and Monday. It rose by almost 75% in Amravati, Nagpur by nearly 62% and Mumbai by over 45% in the same period.

In March, the country will face a tougher challenge in delivering doses than it does now. The government wants to begin covering people above the age of 50 and those with a particular set of illnesses that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19. Their number is expected to be around 270 million.

“Initially we had targeted to immunise about 300,000 individuals every day, the reason being we wanted to identify all hiccups so that those could be ironed out. The country has the capacity to immunise 500,000 to 800,000 individuals per day, which means we would be setting up 50,000 to 100,000 immunisation sites. The country has the experience of immunising 170 million children within a week several times in a year for over two decades now under its national pulse polio immunisation programme, so the capacity is there,” said Dr Arora.

As on Monday, the country has given 11.8 million doses since kicking off the drive on January 16. At first, health workers were being covered and since February 2, front line workers such as police and firefighters are being administered vaccines.

The government had set a deadline for February 20 to give all registered health workers at least their first doses but gave an extension of four days for mop up rounds. On Monday, officials said eight states have given first doses to at least 75% of its health care workforce: Bihar (84.97%), Tripura (83.4%), Odisha (82.26%), Chhattisgarh (80.48%), Uttarakhand (77.59%), Jharkhand (77.26%), Uttar Pradesh (76.38%), and Himachal Pradesh (76.12%).

“The initial effort to vaccinate health care workers and frontline workers was a good idea as it helped in knowing how well the digital platform worked. It is good to know in the beginning itself if there are any glitches, and can be addressed before a larger section of beneficiaries is vaccinated,” said Dr MC Misra, former director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Dr Arora agreed that once the performance of the digital platform has been successfully evaluated in real time, it is feasible to scale up. “It is a marathon that we are trying to run and will pick up pace gradually. Everything will depend on the digital platform, Co-WIN, as it is a new software and we had to see how it functioned in real-time. Now that the platform has been streamlined, we can scale up in no time,” Dr Arora added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination
Close
“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives. (Representative Image)(AFP)
“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The move is meant to speed up the process when the next and the largest cohort of recipients — members of the general public who are at greater risk due to their age and existing illnesses — begin to be covered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Min9ister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Min9ister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Will make more trips till poll dates out: PM

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Congress hit out at Modi, calling him a “migratory bird” who visits the state often but does not solve any problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachiin Joshi was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 14 for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case,(File Photo)
Sachiin Joshi was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 14 for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case,(File Photo)
india news

Actor Sachiin Joshi sent to judicial custody in 87-cr money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Charul Shah
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • The ED claims its investigations in the case has revealed that the loans availed by Omkar Group from Yes Bank have been diverted and accused Sachiin Joshi had helped promoters of Omkar Group in diversion for an amount of at least 87 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Agriculture Minister and in-charge of the BJP Election Committee for Assam, Narendra Singh Tomar addressing a press conference ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Union Agriculture Minister and in-charge of the BJP Election Committee for Assam, Narendra Singh Tomar addressing a press conference ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Agriculture minister insulted farmers with his remarks: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:41 PM IST
In a statement, the Morcha alleged that the current protests are a consequence of "deep unhappiness" and anger that was allowed to build up in farmers' minds by the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is under a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case and Aircel-Maxis case.(PTI)
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is under a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case and Aircel-Maxis case.(PTI)
india news

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after 2-cr deposit

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to three countries between March 1 and June 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chirag Paswan, who decided to go solo in the Bihar polls, has not shied away from praising the PM, so much so that he identified himself as “Hanuman” to PM Modi’s Ram. (Videograb)
Chirag Paswan, who decided to go solo in the Bihar polls, has not shied away from praising the PM, so much so that he identified himself as “Hanuman” to PM Modi’s Ram. (Videograb)
india news

In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during the inauguration of a Railway platform at Vaniyambalam in Wandoor on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during the inauguration of a Railway platform at Vaniyambalam in Wandoor on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi said there should be no reason for women to fear walking alone at night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials of the madrasa board hailed the allocation and said it would help in imparting quality education to students, (HT Photo)
Officials of the madrasa board hailed the allocation and said it would help in imparting quality education to students, (HT Photo)
india news

UP allocates 479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The data suggests that there are around 16,000 registered madrasas in the state (out of which 558 are aided ones) in which around 20 lakh students are enrolled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (File photo)
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (File photo)
india news

'India committed to no-first-use policy under nuclear doctrine': Shringla

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Shringla said India also looks forward to the early start of negotiations on a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Navy is keeping a sharp eye on the IOR, it is also playing a key role in the Ladakh sector. Its P-8I maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, imported from the US, are being used for surveillance of the Ladakh sector and gathering intelligence on Chinese deployments.(ANI)
Indian Navy is keeping a sharp eye on the IOR, it is also playing a key role in the Ladakh sector. Its P-8I maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, imported from the US, are being used for surveillance of the Ladakh sector and gathering intelligence on Chinese deployments.(ANI)
india news

Hindustan Shipyard to build 5 naval support vessels with Turkish help

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • The project, estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, will involve transfer of technology from Turkey's Anadolu Shipyard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi on Monday registered 128 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and one more related death.(HT Photo)
Delhi on Monday registered 128 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and one more related death.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 recoveries in Delhi cross 626,000

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has filed a defamation suit against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has filed a defamation suit against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
india news

Defamation case against Amit Shah sent back to lower court after summons gaffe

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • The notice was to sent to the BJP’s office in Kolkata instead of Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The search operations that spanned three states began on Thursday ended on Sunday. (Representational image/HT Photo)
The search operations that spanned three states began on Thursday ended on Sunday. (Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

IT dept finds undisclosed income of 450 cr of MP Cong lawmaker’s company

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Congress MLA Nilay Daga and his brother own a soya products group in Betul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi said the country’s military leadership had fully supported reforms in the defence sector. (Photo PTI)
PM Modi said the country’s military leadership had fully supported reforms in the defence sector. (Photo PTI)
india news

Budget set aside for boosting domestic defence buys: PM Modi

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The PM said India should position itself as a defence exporter and take steps to boost its defence manufacturing capabilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly election, in Hooghly district, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_22_2021_000169B)(PTI)
Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly election, in Hooghly district, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_22_2021_000169B)(PTI)
india news

After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls for Ashol Paribarton in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:28 PM IST
  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped an official function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP