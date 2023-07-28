Chasing Anand: Gukesh’s quest for Chess history

It appears almost inevitable that Gukesh D will go where no Indian chess player has gone in nearly four decades. HT Image

He is close to surpassing five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, the man who defines chess in his country, in the published ratings — the first time an Indian is in reckoning to be ahead of Anand in the published ratings since July 1986. And the 17-year-old is awkwardly aware of the enormity of the achievement as the country’s No 1 chess player. After all, Anand is part of the reason Gukesh has come this far — he trains with the Westbridge Anand Chess academy.

Gukesh is the youngest player in the game’s history to cross an Elo rating of 2750 — a distinction previously held by world No 1 Magnus Carlsen. He’s also in with a fair shot to get into next year’s Candidates — the eight-player qualifying tournament for the World Championships. The Fide World Cup, which begins on July 30, will offer Candidates spots to its top three finishers, and Gukesh will be up against a stacked field that includes Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi, and a galaxy of modern superstars.

Until early last year, these top players, Gukesh noticed, counted him as a “prospect”. “Now, they see me as a colleague, even rival, rather than a junior player. I feel like I’m part of the elite group.”

The gap between him and India’s highest-rated player for close to four decades now, Anand (2754 Elo, world No 9), has narrowed to just 3.1 points and Gukesh is ranked 11 in the world in the live standings.

“He’s my idol, my biggest hero,” he said of Anand. “So just to be able to cross him in the ratings at some point would be really nice. Of course, I’m nowhere close to his achievements.” Unlike Gukesh, who’s hustling his way through tournaments, Anand, now 53, is not exactly an active player and competes in barely a couple of rated events a year.

“2750 is a huge accomplishment,” said Anand. “It’s quite clear that at some point he might just shoot past me. I’ve been sensing it in the wind for a while now. It looks like it may happen this year. It’ll be huge. I’m quite relaxed about it, even proud. I think I’ll only know how I feel when it happens. To wake up one day and realise you’re not the No 1 rated player in India might be a funny feeling.”

The most perceptible spike in Gukesh’s growth trajectory happened at last year’s Chess Olympiad. He dazzled with eight wins in eight rounds, and earned an individual gold. It instantly separated him from the ultra-talented throng of fellow teen Indian Grandmasters (GM). “Surely the competition among us was a huge push. It’s one of the reasons why Indian chess is where it is right now. We train together, compete against each other and most of us are good friends. I hope it stays this way. I really enjoy it. In classical chess at least, I have pulled ahead quite a bit.”

And the rest are sure to keep up the chase.

R Praggnanandhaa recently crossed the 2700 Elo mark. Gukesh, though, sees Arjun Erigaisi (2710 Elo) as his closest acquaintance and prickliest rival. “We’re friends, but I try not to give away too much. Even a little information can be quite an advantage. I guess it’s the same for him too,” he said about Erigaisi.

A wrecking ball of a mischief-maker at home, Gukesh appears to be a Zen master at the board. But he’s aggressive and imaginative in his play, and sees the parallels with his personality. “It’s something (the link between his playing style and his personality) that fascinates me. I’ve heard stories of how people change their lifestyle to add something to their game. I’m still figuring out my style, I’ve consciously tried to change it a few times. Sometimes, it happens naturally. I’m adding layers to my game, trying to be less predictable. I know I’m being watched.”

Gukesh’s phenomenal rise is partly down to his work ethic and handling of losses, apart from his focus, belief and consistency through a packed calendar against a variety of opponents. Anand describes him as a “sponge who just keeps coming back for more”. Losses, until a few years ago, could render Gukesh inconsolable. “One loss would snowball into four more and I’d end up ruining a whole tournament,” he said. Now, after every bad result, he heads back to his hotel room and works out to tire his body before diving into preparation for the next game.

Gukesh attended full-time school only till Class 4. He spent his pre-teens travelling to tournaments around the world with his father Rajini Kanth, an ENT surgeon, chasing the title of youngest-ever GM, and sleeping in baggage claim areas at airports overnight to cut costs. Between his first International Master (IM) and final GM-norm (October 2017 to January 2019), he played a staggering 276 games and gained 189 Elo points.

Rajini Kanth’s former college mates crowd-funded part of their travel back then, since it was too much for the family to afford. “Even now I feel bad that right after Gukesh became the world’s second youngest GM, I had to ask him to sleep at the Madrid airport on our way to a Gibraltar tournament,” said Rajini Kanth. “He’s never complained.”

Towards the end of last year, Gukesh agreed to something he dislikes — take a break from tournaments. “For the first time, we exclusively focused on openings,” said long-time coach Vishnu Prasanna. “He’s a lot more objective now. Not the same desperate kid who chased the youngest GM title.”

In January 2019, aged 12 years, 7 months and 17 days, Gukesh became India’s youngest GM, beating Praggnanandhaa’s record. He missed Sergei Karjakin’s world record by just 17 days. “The youngest-ever GM sounded like a fancy thing,” said Gukesh. “But I realised after I became GM that the record really doesn’t mean much. Chasing it was pure misery. But it turned out to be a great life lesson — on how to handle expectations and critical moments. Although I regret putting myself under so much pressure, I still use the learnings.”

For lessons in sheer bloody-mindedness, he turns to Novak Djokovic.

“I can never forget how he (Djokovic) saved two match points to win the 2019 Wimbledon final (against Roger Federer),” Gukesh says.

He hopes to draw on it in the months and years ahead. “I want to play the Candidates, get to 2800 Elo, and of course, live the ultimate dream of becoming a world champion someday,” he said.

“Right now, I’m just loving waking up and thinking of the next tournament.”

