Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand Congress leaders called to Delhi amid fresh row

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, Congress legislature party leader Pritam Singh, state Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, party leader Yashpal Arya have been summoned to Delhi by the high command after fresh trouble broke out in the Congress Uttarakhand unit. Harish Rawat on Wednesday posted a series of cryptic tweets in which he expressed his displeasure in the way the party unit is functioning and said the thought that maybe it's time for him to rest has crossed his mind.

Claiming that he is not getting any support from the party, Rawat tweeted, "Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role." "There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

"And then quietly in a corner of mind, a voice is erupting, 'na denyam, na palaynam' (one who does not bow, does not flee). Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide me guidance in this situation," Rawat said.

What happened in Uttarakhand?

Harish Rawat's tweets have not made it clear exactly what happened in the state unit of the party. While speculations are rife that Harish Rawat may quit the Congress which will be a big jolt for the party in the poll-bound state, some political observers think the stage is not yet set for Rawat's exit as Rawat has been a trusted man of the Congress. Not part of the G-23, Rawat has the reputation to be the Congress's troubleshooter -- be it in Assam or in Punjab.

Harish Rawat's advisor Surinder Aggarwal hinted at BJP's role in a conspiracy creating a rift inside the Congress. "Harish Rawat is a senior leader of Congress. If his posters are removed from Rahul Gandhi's rally in the presence of Devendra Yadav, then his role comes into doubt. There's a probability that Devendra Yadav is involved in the conspiracy. BJP may have used ED or CBI to threaten any of our members. They may have misguided our colleague to fulfil their motive of creating differences between Harish Rawat and our members. BJP has done this before and it is a small task for them," Rawat's advisor said.