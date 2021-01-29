Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said he won't be proceeding with the indefinite fast against the new farm laws and claimed that the Central government has agreed to some of his demands.
In a statement earlier in the day, Hazare (84) had announced that he will be starting the hunger strike from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.
In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.
"The Union government has agreed to some of my demands and also announced setting up a committee to improve the lives of farmers. I have decided to suspend my proposed indefinite fast starting from Saturday, Hazare said.
While announcing the hunger strike, Hazare had said, "I have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector, but the Centre doesn't seem to be taking the right decisions."
"The Centre has no sensitivity left for farmers, which is why I am starting my indefinite fast at my village from January 30," he had said and appealed to his supporters not to flock to his village district in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hazare, who was at the forefront of the anti- corruption movement in 2011, had recalled that when he went on a hunger strike at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the then UPA government had called a special session of Parliament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal
- The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence
- The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after announcing curbs, Kerala continues to add more Covid-19 cases
- Most of those infected contracted the disease locally and it clearly indicates community transmission is quite rampant in the state, statistics show. The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the state is 809.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will spare no effort’: India promises Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi
- The explosion coincides with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on this day in 1992.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt told to recover illegal luxury tax exemptions given to 7 hotels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
POCSO Act never intended to treat adolescent boy as offender: Madras HC
- Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that while the Act was brought in to protect children from sexual offences, a large array of cases were arising on the basis of complaints being filed by families of adolescents and teenagers involved in romantic relationships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in Supreme Court seeks religion, gender neutral adoption process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox