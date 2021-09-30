HC verdict on ‘skin-to-skin contact’ lacked sensitivity, AG tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: A controversial verdict by the Bombay high court that required skin-to-skin contact between an accused and a child to establish sexual assault under the Pocso Act showed lack of sensitivity to the fact that children are the most vulnerable to sexual crimes because they are unable to defend themselves, attorney general (AG) KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Venugopal, while making submissions on his petition challenging the January 19 Bombay high court decision, said: “The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 is a special law to protect children against sexual offences as they are more vulnerable. The judge lacked the sensitivity to appreciate that Pocso Act is meant to prevent sexual offences against children who are unable to defend themselves.”

Stating that the judgment under challenge created an extraordinary situation leading to a wrong precedent, the top law officer said: “The judge has misinterpreted Section 7 of Pocso (dealing with sexual assault) by implying skin-to-skin contact as an essential ingredient to make out an offence. It will have a devastating effect on pending cases before subordinate courts.”

Section 7 says defines as sexual assault any physical contact “with sexual intent” on the “vagina, penis, anus or breast of the child” or making the child touch these body parts “without penetration”. The offence carries a minimum punishment of three years extending up to five years.

The high court had acquitted a man for groping a 12-year-old through while she was clothed, ruling that he be let off under the stringent Pocso Act because there was no “skin-to-skin” contact. Instead, the man was sentenced to one year imprisonment for outraging modesty under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The AG stressed on other “flaws” in the judgment. “The judge makes a reference to Section 354 which is an offence of assault to outrage modesty of a woman. Here, the victim is a child.” He added that “children are the most vulnerable to sexual assault”, and it is for this purpose the Parliament enacted the 2012 Act.

Besides the AG, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Maharashtra government have also appealed against the January 19 high court order.

Based on the same logic of skin-to-skin contact, same high court judge, of the Nagpur Bench, Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala, passed another order on January 15 acquitting a man who held the hand of a minor after unzipping his trousers. This order, too, was challenged by the state government and is pending consideration before the top court.

The bench of justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi concluded hearing the arguments by AG and NCW represented by senior advocate Geeta Luthra. “Whether skin to skin contact is a requirement under Section 7 is the limited question that we will deal with,” the bench said, appointing senior advocate Sidharth Dave to assist in the matter as amicus curiae.

On an earlier occasion, the AG had submitted that if one was to go by the logic adopted in the HC judgment, then, if a person will escape punishment under this provision if they use surgical gloves to commit sexual assault.