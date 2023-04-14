Hema Malini says ‘sorry’ after being trolled for Bihu tweet

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Friday issued an apology over a tweet in which she stated that the popular Assamese festival Bihu belongs to Bihar. The 74-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was trolled on Twitter on Thursday after she made the mistake while extending greetings on the festive month. Hema Malini. (AFP)

“By mistake, I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam,” Malini tweeted.

A day before, the actress-politician had tweeted, “It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month.”

Twitter users in the comment section pointed out the mistake and asked Malini to correct it.

“Ma'am Bihu belongs to Assam. Kindly Correct your tweet…” one user commented.

Another wrote, “You are absolutely wrong madam, Bihu belongs to Assam only, we just achieved Guinness world record today as maximum number of group dance performers in a single venue.”

“Bihu is a set of three important non-religious festivals unique to the Indian state of Assam ' Rongali ' or ' Bohag Bihu ' observed in April, ' Kongali ' or ' Kati Bihu ' observed in October, and ' Bhogali ' or ' Magh Bihu ' observed in January,” wrote one.

Assam on Thursday created two world records as a total of 11,304 dancers and musicians performed Bihu dance at a stadium in Guwahati. More than 7,000 dancers, most of them girls, and over 3,000 ‘dhol’ drummers and other musicians who have been selected from all districts in the state and trained over the past few weeks, performed for 15 minutes at the Sarusajai Stadium.