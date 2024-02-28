 Himachal crisis: Who is Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh? Why did he resign? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Himachal crisis: Who is Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh? Why did he resign?

Himachal crisis: Who is Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh? Why did he resign?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Last month, Vikramaditya Singh defied the Congress leadership's stance on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony as he took part in the festivities in Ayodhya.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday resigned from his post, a day after the party lost the Rajya Sabha elections in the state despite having a clear majority.

Vikramaditya Singh at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January.
Vikramaditya Singh at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January.

Vikramaditya Singh said the voices of Congress MLAs were stifled in the government and they were overlooked.

"There is no doubt that former CM Virbhadra Singh's name was used in the (Assembly) election...This is a matter of fact, a matter of record. This government was formed with everyone's contribution. It has completed one year of governance. I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in the last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vikramaditya Singh said the Congress government couldn't even find a space for his father's statue.

"Someone who was the CM of the state for 6 times, due to whom this government was formed in the state - they could not find a small space for his statue at Mall Road. This is the respect this government has shown to my late father. We are emotional people, we have nothing to do with posts...But this is very unfortunate...I am very hurt, not politically but emotionally," he added.

Who is Vikramaditya Singh?

Singh is the son of Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh. He is also the son of late former CM of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh.

Last month, he defied the Congress leadership's stance on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony as he took part in the festivities in Ayodhya.

In Ayodhya, he was declared the state guest of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of this historic day and as a Hindu having faith in 'Dev Samaj', it is my responsibility to be present on the occasion and witness the 'pran pratishtha' of Lord Ram," he had said before visiting Ayodhya.

Born in 1989, Vikramaditya Singh is the MLA from Shimla Rural constituency.

Vikramaditya Singh is the titular king of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr.

Vikramaditya Singh studied history in Delhi's prestigious St Stephen's College.

He has won the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections twice. He was the chief of Himachal Pradesh state youth Congress between 2013 and 2017.

