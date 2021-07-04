'Those who indulge in lynching are against Hindutva': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading because there is nothing to unite as they are no different. Speaking at an event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is the Muslim wing of the RSS, Bhagwat said there can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims. "There can only be the dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said, as news agency PTI reported.

"It has been proven that we’re descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA," the RSS chief said adding that politics can't unite people. "There are some works that politics can't do. Politics can't unite people. Politics can’t become a tool to unite people but can become a weapon to distort unity," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Those who are indulging in lynching are against Hindutva, the RSS chief said but he also mentioned that sometimes some false cases of lynching have also been registered against people.

Bhagwat said Muslims are not in danger in India as development is not possible without any unity in the country and for unity, dialogue is needed, not discord. "Don't get trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India," he said.

As his message from the platform of the Muslim wing of the Sangh may come across as an image makeover attempt, the Sangh chief began his address by saying that he needs neither image makeover, nor votes. "Sangh keeps on doing its work to strengthen the nation and for the welfare of all in the society," Mohan Bhagwat said.

(With agency inputs)