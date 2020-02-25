Home minister Amit Shah calls second meeting in 12 hours to review Delhi situation amid reports of fresh violence

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:32 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting at 12 noon on Monday’s violence in Northeast Delhi. Five people, including a Delhi Police head constable, were killed in yesterday’s violence.

According to news agency ANI, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and representatives from political parties are expected to attend the meeting.

There was fresh stone pelting in the Brahampuri locality in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday morning after which the security personnel conducted a flag march.

Shah has been reviewing the situation since Monday. The home minister held a meeting late on Monday night after returning from Ahmedabad, where he had attended the ‘Namaste Trump’ event addressed by US President Donald Trump. Sources said the meeting was convened at 11 pm last night and concluded at 1:30 am.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and other officials attended the meeting.

Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest, a Home Ministry official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also called an urgent meeting at his residence of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi. “Am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said that the situation in Northeast Delhi is “very tense”. “We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi. Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night,” the police said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

Five Delhi Metro stations including Jafrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed today and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station.

Several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.