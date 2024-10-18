How a police dog helped recover 1.07 cr stolen from Gujarat farmer's house

A police dog in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district has helped crack a case of theft of ₹1.07 crore and led to the arrest of two persons in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. Penny, a Dobermann, helped the police apprehend the two accused.(X)

Penny, a Dobermann, apprehended two accused—Budha Solanki and his accomplice Vikram Solanki—and the police recovered the entire sum they allegedly stole on October 12, an official told PTI.

According to the police, a 52-year-old farmer sold a piece of land near the Lothal archaeological site close to his village, which fetched him ₹1.07 crore.

Sub-inspector PN Gohil of Koth police station said that the farmer then went to Tarapur in Anand district on October 12 for some work after locking his house.

“Since the farmer was planning to buy another piece of land using the proceeds, he stuffed the cash in two plastic bags and kept them inside his dilapidated kutcha house on October 10,” Gohil said. "On the night of October 12, some persons broke into the house by removing some bricks near the window and decamped with the bags."

Also Read | A temple in Kerala where dogs are sacred and worshipped

The police said they were informed about the theft the next day, and then they started questioning 30 suspects and 14 history sheeters in the area.

The police also took a dog squad with Penny to trace the route taken by the thieves.

"On Thursday, Penny stopped at a spot some distance away from Budha's house. He was already on our list of suspects because he knew about the cash. When the accused was lined up with other suspects, Penny stopped near him for a while," he said, according to PTI.

The police then raided his house and found ₹53.9 lakh. During interrogation, he confessed to the theft and also informed the police about Vikram's involvement.

The remaining sum was found at Vikram's house in the village.

"Budha knew that the farmer would be out of station, he hatched a plan with Vikram and stole the money. They divided the loot equally and went home," Gohil said, adding that the duo was arrested for theft and trespass.