Bombay: The body of veteran film actor, Prithviraj Kapoor, who died this morning, after prolonged illness, was cremated at the Santa Cruz crematory in north Bombay late this evening. He was 66. HT This Day: May 30, 1972 -- Veteran film actor Prithviraj Kapoor dead (HT)

His eldest son, Raj Kapoor, lit the pyre.

Earlier, thousands of film fans flocked to the residence of the late Prithviraj Kapoor and at the funeral ground police had a tough time in controlling the crowd.

The funeral procession started from his residence at Juhu. Several film stars joined the procession. Wreaths were placed on the body on behalf of Governor Ali Yavar Jung and the Maharashtra government.

There were no funeral orations.

Prithviraj Kapoor is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

The Governor of Maharashtra called on him at the hospital this morning before Prithviraj died.

Prithviraj was born in Peshawar in 1906. In recognition of his contribution to the drama and cinema world, he was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha for two terms consecutively.

Prithviraj entered the film line in the silent days. He first appeared as an extra in Challenge. Later in 1933, he entered the famous New Theatres and worked there for seven years.

His own theatre unit, Prithvi Theatres, delighted the Indian audiences for over 16 years through noted plays including Pathan, Deevar, Ghaddar, Ahooti and Kalakar.

His earlier films include Vidyapati, Manzil, Sikandar, Awara, Sita, India Today, Vish Kanya and Pagal.

His last film, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, was directed by his grandson Randhir Kapoor.

Prithviraj led a cultural delegation to the People’s Republic of China in 1955. He led several film delegations to the Soviet Union and the United States.

Prithviraj was great as an actor, said all those who had seen him on the stage and the screen. But those who knew him personally realise that he was greater as a man.

A God-fearing and religious man, he had a charitable disposition. He had provided help to many families and used to send money orders to needy patients in far-off hospitals. He had helped to collect more than ₹5 lakhs for charitable causes.

He was a socialist to the core. Co-workers recalled how he used to dine with them in the same kitchen and travel with them in the third class.

The road to stardom was a tortuous one for Prithviraj but he was optimistic and he donned the role of a bearded Arab and acted gratis. But he had made his debut on the stage which took him to the pinnacle of glory.

The Government of India honoured him with a Padma Bhushan in 1969.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Mr V. P. Naik, described Prithviraj as the “uncrowned king” of the Indian film world.

President V. V. Giri today sent a message of condolence to the Governor of Maharashtra on the death at Prithviraj Kapoor.

The message says: “I am grieved to learn of the passing away of the veteran film and stage actor, Mr Prithviraj Kapoor. Kindly convey my condolences to the bereaved family.”

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi described Prithviraj Kapoor as “an artiste with a social conscience” who had become “a father figure of the dramatic profession in our country.”

His powerful plays did much to strengthen our secular fibre and to inspire young people to work for the idea of equality, she said.